Jake Roberts Is Flabbergasted That Rick Martel Isn't In The WWE Hall Of Fame Yet

Trying to find an air-tight methodology to understand the WWE Hall of Fame is a fools errand. Entry into the Hall of Fame can be due to one's career, the location of that year's ceremony, or just the whims of people in the WWE office.

The topic came up during a recent Q&A on "The Snake Pit" with WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who was asked why former WWF World Tag Team Champion "The Model" Rick Martel is not an inductee.

"I have no idea [why Rick Martel is not in the WWE Hall of Fame], that's just a crying shame," Roberts responded. "Probably because he wouldn't come down [from Canada] to do it."

Martel has been retired from professional wrestling since 1999 after his jump from WWF to WCW was shortened due to an injury he suffered in a match against Booker T at SuperBrawl VIII in 1998. Before his time in WWF, Martel was a star attraction of the American Wrestling Association, even holding the AWA World Heavyweight Championship.

This year's Hall of Fame class has already been finalized and there doesn't appear to be any room for "The Model" in 2023. This year's class will include Stacy Keibler, Japanese legend The Great Muta, Rey Mysterio, and comedian and "Taxi" star Andy Kaufman, while rumors also suggest that Batista could also be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on March 31 at 10 p.m. ET after "WWE SmackDown" and will air on Peacock and WWE Network.