AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/10/2026

Until this past Wednesday, "AEW Dynamite" was drawing viewership figures above the 600,000 viewer mark, with the May 27 edition of the show pulling in one of its highest ratings of the year with 704,000 viewers. However, last Wednesday was not only one of "Dynamite's" lowest performances on cable over the past five months, but also marked the program's largest week-to-week decline in viewership this year.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Dynamite" averaged 542,000 viewers and posted a 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership dropped by 15%, with nearly 100,000 viewers tuning out from the Wednesday prior. Additionally, the 18-49 demo was down by 27% and is tied for the lowest rating "Dynamite" has drawn in the category this year. Overall, last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite" was the fourth least-watched episode since the beginning of 2026.

Although AEW would've liked to see better results from "Dynamite" last week, the show faced stiff competition on Wednesday night after going head-to-head with Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, which recorded a whopping 20 million viewers.

Despite last week's numbers, "Dynamite" has slightly increased its second quarter viewership from last year by 1%. However, the same can't be said for the 18-49 demo, which has fallen by 44% since June 2025. Now that both the NBA and NHL finals are complete, "Dynamite" should be able to get back on track and improve its totals heading into the summer, especially with AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door on the horizon.