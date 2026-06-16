AJ Lee Says First Year Back With WWE Is A 'Test' For Her Mental Health

WWE star AJ Lee has been open about her bipolar disorder diagnosis both in her book and elsewhere. Appearing on the "State of Mind" podcast, Lee discussed her return to WWE last year after a 10-year hiatus and how that relates to her mental health state. In her decade away, Lee said she got healthy and learned tools to take care of herself, which she currently utilizes now that she's back in the spotlight.

"So [this year] was like the test," Lee said. "[It was] scary, but what's very much helped me [is] disassociation. You've got to go somewhere else."

According to Lee, dealing with stress, negativity, excess attention, and physical pain can all trigger depressive cycles for her. "It's such a tricky thing to balance and I did have to dip my toe in where I can have a schedule that works for me to make sure that I'm sleeping right. I still have time to take my medication and go to therapy and have my routine because that's what keeps me alive. It's a balancing act."

Lee lost the IC title to Lynch at WrestleMania 42 and hasn't been on TV since. She took time off after competing in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. It is unclear when she will return to WWE.

The podcast Lee appeared on was hosted by soap opera legend and mental health advocate Maurice Benard. Benard has been open about his own bipolar disorder diagnosis and has even used it in a storyline on "General Hospital," where he plays coffee importer and mob boss Sonny Corinthos.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit State of Mind and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.