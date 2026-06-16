Kevin Nash Comments On CM Punk's Time Off From WWE, Current Physique

CM Punk has been out of sight, out of mind from WWE since WrestleMania 42, a fact that briefly led to speculation regarding heat between him and WWE, though it's since been reported things are fine between the two sides, and Punk will be back some time in the summer. The noise surrounding him made the rounds, however, even getting to former Punk rival Kevin Nash. On the latest "Kliq This," Nash was asked by a fan why others were looking so deeply into Punk's absence when he was likely on vacation, leading to Nash pointing out that Punk taking a vacation would be weird.

"He's not the first person to take downtime," Nash said.

Nash quickly turned the attention away from any discussion over Punk and WWE having heat, and instead focused on the photos that have emerged of Punk bulking up his physique in the gym. The WWE Hall of Famer complimented Punk on focusing on his training, and eating, and ultimately concluded that Punk was more than within his right to have a little bit of a break from wrestling.

"I've seen some pictures of him online, like in the gym and stuff, where people have taken pictures of Punk," Nash said. "He looks good. He got with that trainer at WrestleMania. I think he's dialed in his training. ... I think what everybody finds out is we so under-eat. ... I guarantee you, Phil was undereating, probably by 1000 calories. Like, I've been home and I've been able to eat. And though I've only put on four pounds...being able to eat and being able to train is just, it's huge. So yeah. He's making bank, he can take some time off."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription