Former WWE Star Killer Kross (Fka Karrion Kross) Comments On 'Odd' WrestleMania 42

WWE WrestleMania 42 was a mixed bag for many fans, with complaints about the pacing, over-use of celebrities, and the booking, most notably for the Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton bout. Though he is no longer with the company, the man formerly known as Karrion Kross (real name Kevin Kesar) made sure to watch WrestleMania 42, and he shared similar issues with the program.

"I thought Randy going over would've been awesome, and maybe Cody staying on the chase or something?" he expressed during an appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show." "At one point I thought [the] perfect main event would have been a Fatal 4-Way." Kross then proposed an angle where Drew McIntyre kept the belt, with Rhodes in pursuit, Orton in the mix, and adding Sami Zayn as the fourth player. "It was absolutely, certainly not bad, but it just felt odd."

Kross also opined that the matches felt short, and he criticized the over-utilization of ads and marketing in WWE, which was something he's always feared when it came to the promotion. "If the price is right and the right people get into the position, they could use that platform to broadcast other things for third-party deals," he said. "Everything's kind of going in that direction, right? And mind you, they need sponsors, they need endorsements. They need all of that. ... I'm not saying it's wrong or evil, but sometimes it sucks to see so much wrestling get washed out for ad revenue."

In the past, Kevin Nash compared the way ads used to work on television in the 1990s, contrasting it to how things are in WWE today and expressed that fans can expect to see more ads even on Netflix.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.