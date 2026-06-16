Former WWE Executive Says Triple H Is Doing 'A Great Job'

Former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis has reappeared in the public eye, after he was initially named in a lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant, alleging sex trafficking and abuse at the hands of former WWE chairman Vince McMahon. He was fired from WWE back in August 2022, when he was named in a Wall Street Journal report about an investigation into McMahon's hush money payments.

In recent months, Laurinaitis has participated in wrestling conventions, and recently, he appeared on a Signed by Superstars live stream, where he took questions from fans. Someone asked him what he thought of Paul "Triple H" Levesque's work, since he took over the helm in WWE.

"I think Paul is doing a good job," Laurinaitis answered simply. "It's not an easy seat to sit in. A lot of pressure."

Levesque took over as head of creative when McMahon was first ousted following the Wall Street Journal report. Since his takeover, his booking was initially beloved by fans, then widely criticized in recent memory, including during John Cena's retirement tour, as well as the lead-up to WrestleMania 42.

Laurinaitis began working in the wrestling industry in 1986, when he started in the ring as Johnny Ace in FCW. He worked in talent relations in WWE from 2009 to 2012, and held an on-screen authority position at one point, and returned to the role after a hiatus in 2021.

He was dropped from Grant's suit in May 2025 after he reportedly agreed to cooperate and provide evidence against McMahon. The suit is likely set to enter private arbitration, as recently revealed in a motion filed by both Grant and McMahon/WWE.

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