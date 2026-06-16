WWE HOFer The Undertaker On Triple H's Demeanor Backstage: 'Almost Too Calm'

Recent years have seen Paul "Triple H" Levesque serving as WWE's Chief Content Officer, a position that puts him at helm of the company's creative writing, live events, talent development, and creative services departments. Prior to him, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon took on a number of the same responsibilities. According to WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, though, the backstage environments surrounding them vastly differ.

"It's crazy to me how calm everything is backstage now," The Undertaker said on the "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "Paul's demeanor is so chill. Every time I see him, he's got time to sit down and explain something to you. It's not that helter-skelter fire drill, which I thrived in. You had to be able to. I just remember working on a promo all day long, and then 10 minutes before you go out, completely changed, and you have to come up with [something on the fly]. You got to go do it and you got to do it live. It's almost too calm for me."

Under the leadership of McMahon, The Undertaker recalled working in a chaotic environment filled with last-minute changes and loud voices. After a while, Undertaker noted that he came to expect all of it on a weekly basis. Still, he believes that the WWE Superstar of today benefit better from Levesque's nurturing nature and the predictability of his operations.

"I know it's got to be better for the athletes and the performers to get there and [know] okay, this is what we're going to do, and that's pretty much what's going to happen," Undertaker said. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently echoed Undertaker's sentiments, noting that there is more direct back-and-forth communication between Levesque and WWE talents.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.