D'Lo Brown Calls This Star Not Winning WWE Title One Of Wrestling's Great Injustices

D'Lo Brown feels that fellow Nation of Domination member, Ron Simmons, deserved a WWE world title run during his time in the company.

Brown was a recent guest on Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo's "The Coach & Bro" show, where a fan asked him if Simmons should have won a world title. The former WWE star was unequivocal in his belief that Simmons deserved to win one, even slyly blaming Russo for not making it happen.

"Without a doubt, I think one of the — I'm looking at you Vinnie [Vince Russo] — one of the greatest miscarriages of justice was Ron Simmons not becoming WWF world champion. I think Ron had every tool to be a world champ. He could cut a promo, he looked the part, and he had swag, and he had history. I think Ron should have, at least for a minute, been world champion. That's just my humble opinion. Maybe I'm biased," he said.

Russo said that WWE made the mistake of bringing him into WWE as Faarooq, a character that Brown feels was set up to fail. Brown thinks that Simmons could have been a world champion during his time in the Nation of Domination, while The Rock could have held the Intercontinental Championship, and he and Mark Henry could have held the tag team titles.

Simmons, of course, won the world title during his time in WCW, when he became the first African-American to win the title, which happened back in 1992. A few years later, he joined WWE, debuting as Faarooq and then forming the Nation of Domination, at a time when Russo was the head writer in WWE. Simmons only won the tag team titles in his WWE career, with all three of his reigns coming alongside JBL.