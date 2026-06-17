Cody Rhodes Details Pep Talk Given By Diamond Dallas Page Before WWE WrestleMania 39

After Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Title in the main event of WrestleMania 39 following his first Royal Rumble win. Throughout the entire year, Rhodes made it known that his goal was to capture the championship that his father, Dusty Rhodes, was never able to win, the world title, and when WWE made the controversial move to have Reigns pickup the victory at WrestleMania 39, both fans and Rhodes were confused by the decision.

Between knowing he was going to lose, doing media appearances, and headlining WrestleMania, Rhodes was beyond worried about his match with Reigns, until he was approached by WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, who recently joined "The American Nightmare on "What Do You Wanna Talk About?"

"It's my first time in the main event of WrestleMania. I am so excited ... It's Roman Reigns, the greatest WWE main eventer as far as WrestleMania goes in history. It's myself. It's a whole story. It's true. Every piece of this is true. Trying to win the title that Dusty didn't have ... I had said yes to every appearance. I had John Cohen and talent relations had taken me everywhere but I really was scared. I was nervous, I was anxious," he explained. "That WrestleMania 39, you asked me a question I didn't want to answer."

Page then shared the advice he gave to Rhodes before WrestleMania 39, as they reflected on his initial loss to Reigns being the right call, as it allowed the story to continue into the next year when he finally defeated the "OTC" at WrestleMania 40 to "finish the story."

"I said, does it really matter if you do the job this time? Cause the fans will want it so bad. And you go, what if we lose momentum? I go, what if you don't? ... That paid off in spades."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.