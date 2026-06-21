Ex-WWE Star Killer Kross (Fka Karrion Kross) On Roman Reigns: 'Don't Try To Work Him'

Roman Reigns has become known as a locker room leader in WWE alongside the likes of Randy Orton. Former WWE star Killer Kross (who was known as Karrion Kross with the promotion) touched on Reigns during an interview with MuscleManMalcolm.

"When I did speak with him, the few sparing times, I found it to be very meaningful," Kross recalled about his relationship with Reigns. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for him, as a human being and a professional; he's super cool. Thing about him? Don't try to work him. Be cool, he'll sniff you out, be cool – if you're authentic, you know, you guys will get along – you try to work that guy? It's not going to be good for you."

Over the years, others have shared the same sentiment about Reigns, like The Undertaker, who once reflected on his WrestleMania 33 clash with the "OTC" and expressed how he felt he couldn't give him the rub he deserved. The "Deadman" further noted that he believes Reigns ultimately deserved the win over him because of how he's a great person and that it ended up doing more for the "OTC's" career than a win would've done for him at that point.

On the other hand, Reigns has inspired success in even those who had justified reasons to dislike him, like his former rival Cody Rhodes, who declared how much respect he has for Reigns in an interview ahead of WrestleMania 39.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "MuscleManMalcolm," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.