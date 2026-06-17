Matt Hardy Reacts To Tommy Dreamer Leaving TNA, Names His Pick To Join Creative Team

Earlier on Wednesday, Tommy Dreamer revealed on "Busted Open Radio" that he and TNA had mutally agreed to part ways, ending his tenure as TNA's head of creative. It was news that broke during a recording of "The Extreme Life of Broken Matt Hardy," leading to Hardy and co-host Alba reacting in real time. The TNA star revealed he was not aware the news was coming, and thus it came as a shock. He admitted the news was interesting, though he remained positive overall about his working relationship with Dreamer.

"It's interesting, it's intriguing," Hardy said. "I certainly enjoyed working with Tommy, I enjoyed working with Tommy, all the way back to the House of Hardcore days, whenever he was doing that show. I thought he had a good pulse on kind of what pro wrestling, where it is and where it's going, and he stayed pretty current with things. But you know, things change, and I've got lots of love for Tommy man, no doubt about it. I loved working with Tommy, really enjoyed working with Tommy. And [it's] very interesting to see what happens next at TNA."

As for who he felt could join the TNA creative staff to fill Dreamer's role, Hardy named Nick Manfredini. A former WWE writer, Manfredini worked closely with both Hardy and the late Bray Wyatt during his tenure, and Hardy feels Manfredini had the ability to book for not only supernatural characters, but grounded characters as well.

"He had an understanding, I felt like, of all the different characters, and how to enhance their character to its maximum," Hardy said. "And I felt like even if they were a regular 'I go in the ring, I'm the best wrestler in the world,' he can enhance that character still as good as he could. He's the guy I would suggest."

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