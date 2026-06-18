Bully Ray On Vince McMahon's Distaste For Tag Teams In WWE: 'Two Extra Guys To Pay'

Bully Ray is appreciative that Vince McMahon gave him and D-Von Dudley the chance to shine as a tag team in WWE, but noted that McMahon was not a fan of tag team wrestling at all.

Ray, on "Busted Open," thanked McMahon for the opportunities he gave him and D-Von, but argued that not all tag teams received the same opportunities in WWE under McMahon.

"I'm so grateful for what Vince McMahon allowed myself and D-Von to do. We were not created in the WWE, but he still let us spread our wings and go as fast as we could and as hard as we could. It would have been very easy for Vince to clip us and just use us for, you know, for the Hardys and Edge and Christian. He didn't do that. He did that with the Road Warriors. He let them have their moment or two, but they were never the Road Warriors that we knew," he said.

Although Ray was thankful to McMahon for the Dudleys' first run, he was less pleased with how the team was booked during its return in 2015. When discussing why McMahon did not place a greater emphasis on teams like the Road Warriors, Ray explained that the former WWE Chairman was not a fan of tag team wrestling because of the monetary aspect associated with it.

"It was an added expense that he did not need to pay. Vince didn't love paying tag teams off the bat. Vince McMahon never loved tag team wrestling because it was always two extra guys to pay, two extra guys on the road to worry about, two extra hotel rooms, two extra flights," added Ray.

The WWE Hall of Famer believes that current pro wrestling bookers are seemingly following McMahon's strategy with respect to tag team wrestling, asserting that fans of pro wrestling should appreciate the great eras of tag team wrestling.