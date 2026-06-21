Liv Morgan On Her Approach To WWE Career: 'I'm Always Wanting To Crank It Up To 11'

Liv Morgan is in the midst of her third world title run in WWE, and she's spent the last decade climbing the promotion's ranks to become one of its most popular stars. According to Morgan herself, her mindset has a lot to do with that success. During an interview with the Toronto Sun, she offered some insight into her approach.

"Can I just tell you? I'm always wanting to crank it up to 11," Morgan said. "No matter what I'm doing, I'm always wanting it to be 10-plus. ... No matter how much it may seem like it doesn't matter or it's not important, it always matters, because there's always an opportunity there, no matter how big nor small, and you never know what something can turn out to be if you put in that extra effort and try to make it your best."

Morgan was specifically asked about her feud with Stephanie Vaquer leading up to WWE WrestleMania 42 earlier this year. It was pointed out that the feud featured plenty of intensity, and although she's always trying to bring the heat, Morgan admitted that there was something different about the rivalry with Vaquer.

"It was, physically, the most physical I've been or have been handled in my whole entire career, by far," she stated.

One memorable moment from the feud saw Vaquer crash into Morgan and Roxanne Perez, which left Morgan with a sizable goose egg on her forehead. Morgan then went on to win the Women's World Championship from Vaquer at WrestleMania.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Toronto Sun and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.