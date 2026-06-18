Sareee Mourns Missing AEW Owen Hart Cup, Tony Khan Responds

Last week, Sareee was scheduled to face Skye Blue in the last first round match of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation tournament. She has been battling a neck injury and although she was cleared by her doctor, AEW's doctor did not clear her. In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Sareee said that her tag team partner, Takumi Iroha, would take her place. She was replaced by Maya World, who got the victory over Blue to advance in the tournament.

Sareee posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) about her disappointment in being unable to compete in the tournament. She wrote, "I was very disappointed that I couldn't participate in this great tournament and I apologize to the fans who were excited for it. I definitely want to return to AEW. Looking forward to that day."

I was very disappointed that I couldn't participate in this great tournament and I apologize to the fans who were excited for it. I definitely want to return to AEW. Looking forward to that day. 🌞#AEW #Sareee pic.twitter.com/GgRF6t1OLO — Sareee (@Sareee_official) June 18, 2026

Tony Khan replied to Sareee and let her know that she is welcome in AEW anytime. He wrote, "no apologies are necessary! Heal up, good luck in your recovery, and you're welcome to come back here anytime, the door to AEW is always open for you!"

No apologies are necessary! Heal up, good luck in your recovery, and you're welcome to come back here anytime, the door to @AEW is open for you! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 18, 2026

While Sareee couldn't compete, she did accompany Iroha to the ring for Iroha's match at ROH Global Wars that airs on Thursday night.