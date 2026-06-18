Layla Says Former WWE Women's US Champ Reminds Her Of The Divas Era

For nearly a decade, former WWE Women's Champion Layla was one of the most entertaining personalities in the Divas Era, whether it be alongside Michelle McCool in LayCool or after she turned heel in 2013. The Divas Era officially ended 10 years ago, but according to Layla during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, there's one women's star who she feels embodies the time period more than anybody on WWE's current roster.

"I love Chelsea Green. Love her. She reminds me of the Divas Era. A little bit like, not young me like I'm trying to say pretentious, but you know when you can just see someone who's willing to do anything for the business and she just goes out there and entertains. I mean, Charlotte Flair's phenomenal. Becky Lynch's phenomenal. Like Naomi ... even Rhea Ripley, I mean, she's a flipping superstar."

Layla also shared how impressed she is with the evolution of women's wrestling and is excited to watch how it will continue to progress in addition to female stars already main eventing shows and being taken seriously. Overall, Layla stated that she's happy that many women's wrestlers today are given TV time and get to show their full potential, as she expressed that it was sometimes "sad" how women were treated in the Divas Era.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Denise Salcedo" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.