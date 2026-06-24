Former WWE Executive John Laurinaitis Says He Tried To Get Japanese Legend Signed

While modern fans will primarily know John Laurinaitis for his work behind the scenes in WWE, older fans will remember him as Johnny Ace. During his in-ring career, Laurinaitis was best known for his work in Japan, most notably for All Japan Pro Wrestling during that company's prime years where the "King's Road" style of Japanese wrestling reigned supreme. With that in mind, it was only natural that when Laurinaitis moved into his role as WWE's Head of Talent Relations, he tried to get some of his old rivals from AJPW to the United States, and during a recent virtual signing with "Signed By Superstars," Laurinaitis revealed the one Japanese legend who he really wanted in WWE.

"[Kenta] Kobashi. That's one that I kept pushing for but it just didn't work out," Laurinaitis said. "I think Kobashi could have adapted to the WWE and the American style...I know he could have come in and been a very good heel. His workrate speaks for itself." Laurinaitis also mentioned the original Hayabusa, who he thought was also a fantastic wrestler and could have easily fitted in with the American high-flying style, which would be popularized shortly after his career ending neck injury.

Laurinaitis was later asked who he thought was the greatest Japanese wrestler of all time, and Kobashi, as well as a couple of other names made his shortlist. "Well I would say Kobashi is a great wrestler, and [Mitsuharu] Misawa was a great wrestler. Between those two, it's a toss-up. The other great wrestler that I would say would be Giant Baba because he was my boss." Laurinaitis would win four sets of tag team titles in AJPW with Kobashi as his partner, while also achieving success with partners like Steve Williams, Dan Spivey, and Bart Gunn.

Please credit "Signed By Superstars" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.