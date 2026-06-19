TNA Impact 6/18/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

This has nothing to do with tonight's episode, considering it was taped long before any of this week's TNA developments came to light, but the situation deserves a call-out nonetheless. For anyone who might not know, the company fired Tommy Dreamer from his longtime position as one of the two creative leads, while keeping Hunter "Delirious" Johnston in place.

Along with Dreamer, a number of behind-the-scenes employees have been let go, which is never enjoyable to see. We may not hold back when it comes to the perceived quality of the show, but that doesn't mean we're calling for anyone's job, and we here at Wrestling Inc. hope everyone affected is able to land on their feet.

Possibly even more concerning than the departures themselves is the way the situation was handled. TNA released a statement on Dreamer and Tessa Blanchard leaving that may or may not have been generated with artificial intelligence. They're in the midst of various wrestlers asking for their release from the company and have seemingly gone into panic mode.

Yes, it is likely that things had to change in TNA, but based on how this was managed, my hopes are not any higher for the future under its current management.

Written by Nick Miller