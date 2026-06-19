TNA Impact 6/18/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
The latest "TNA Impact" brought us closer to the company's next pay-per-view, Slammiversary, with plenty of mic work along with a few matches to boot and a throughline involving the upcoming world title match between Mike Santana and Nic Nemeth. As always, our team is on-hand to share some thoughts on the installment.
It's been a busy few days for TNA, with the promotion making headlines for some major departures. That will be addressed below, along with the highs and lows of the show. That includes the six-man tag team bout involving Santana and Nemeth, as well as the latest developments in the Knockouts division, some weirdness in the Ricky Sosa-Eric Young feud, and whatever is going with AJ Francis during this Elijah rivalry.
For an in-depth breakdown of the latest episode, take a look at our 6/18/2026 "TNA Impact" results page. Otherwise, get ready to find out about all we loved and hated during tonight's show.
Hated: Not TNA's best week
This has nothing to do with tonight's episode, considering it was taped long before any of this week's TNA developments came to light, but the situation deserves a call-out nonetheless. For anyone who might not know, the company fired Tommy Dreamer from his longtime position as one of the two creative leads, while keeping Hunter "Delirious" Johnston in place.
Along with Dreamer, a number of behind-the-scenes employees have been let go, which is never enjoyable to see. We may not hold back when it comes to the perceived quality of the show, but that doesn't mean we're calling for anyone's job, and we here at Wrestling Inc. hope everyone affected is able to land on their feet.
Possibly even more concerning than the departures themselves is the way the situation was handled. TNA released a statement on Dreamer and Tessa Blanchard leaving that may or may not have been generated with artificial intelligence. They're in the midst of various wrestlers asking for their release from the company and have seemingly gone into panic mode.
Yes, it is likely that things had to change in TNA, but based on how this was managed, my hopes are not any higher for the future under its current management.
Written by Nick Miller
Loved: Six-man tag team opener
As most know, TNA seems to be in a whirlwind of hurt with the releases of some of their talent, Mike Santana's contract expiration in mid-July, etc. But the first six-man tag team match between Santana, Nic Nemeth, KC Navarro against the Order 4 was an excellent match to take our minds off of what's happening behind the scenes.
It's unbelievable to think Slammiversary is next weekend already. But the buildup towards Santana's match with Nemeth for the TNA World Championship has been pretty good. How Nemeth was the last man standing moments before "Impact" closed last week, to what happened tonight, where Nemeth couldn't touch Santana or vice versa, but then they did after their match. There were big stakes in this contest, and it goes to show that despite being enemies, one can learn to co-exist in order to get closer to the prize... but barely.
I mentioned this last week, but I think TNA made the right call to have its star-studded matches at the beginning of the show, especially with the FIFA World Cup games on. That way, fans are seeing the most important parts of this promotion earlier on, and can go back to their other interests. It does make you wonder at Slammiversary, will TNA keep the title on Santana until he's officially decided to leave (or not), or will they shoot their shot and have Nemeth become the two-time world champion at its biggest summertime event.
Written by Brie Coder
Hated: What was that AJ Francis segment?
Before you AJ Francis' fans try to lay a verbal smackdown on me, hear me out: I hate that I am musically curious about this bizarre storyline between Francis and Elijah.
Weeks ago, that rap concert Francis held was really, really bad. No fault of his own, but the audio was hard to hear. There was room to grow. However, that "Inside the Music" video package turned it around in such a hilarious twist that I couldn't look away.
First of all, Francis have a massively oversized ego, but it works for what he's trying to accomplish now, which is to own Elijah and his "music catalog" (of just one song). Second, that cigar he was smoking. Gosh, that looked so good! I was jealous. Why do guys like him get the best cigars in town? But what made me literally laugh out loud was when he said his hero is none other than Suge Knight. I don't know why that hit my funny bone as hard as it did, but it got me going. Perhaps, the way he carries himself and acts, you could argue he is the Suge Knight of wrestling. However, it appears he can't share the spotlight with Elijah, though.
Now I'm not sure how this story between Francis/Elijah will carry forth and eventually end, but this "Inside the Music" mockumentary has been the best part of this entire saga so far.
Written by Brie Coder
Loved: The King's Speech is back
Up until this point on "TNA Impact," there hadn't been much talk of the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary other than graphics and a mention or two from commentary. The storyline and match has felt a little bit lost amongst everything else taking place on the program in my opinion, but I thought that The King's Speech with Frankie Kazarian wherein Leon Slater and X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander served as guests on the talk show did a really good job of generating some good hype for the Slammiversary match.
This segment did admittedly feel a little bit campy and over the top, but I still found myself enjoying it. There were definitely a few moments that made me chuckle a bit, even if the verbal confrontation between Slater and Alexander was meant to read as being more on the serious side. Regardless, I still thought that two men still did an effective job in this segment and emphasized that the main point of contention between them is Alexander preventing Slater from becoming the longest reigning X-Division Championship in a storyline that hasn't been given a ton of television time to be built up. It also really highlighted the great character work that Slater does as a babyface 'man of the people' and how talented Alexander is as a heel whether he's part of a stable or not.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Hated: Eric Young doesn't retaliate
Last week, Ricky Sosa distracted Eric Young amidst his TNA World Championship match, and in turn, cost Young his opportunity. Naturally, one would expect Young to then retaliate by costing Sosa his return singles match against Dak Draper tonight. Instead, Young merely watched and analyzed Sosa from the commentary desk.
If I were Young, I'd be furious about the fact that Sosa cost me the TNA World Championship, TNA's biggest prize. Somehow, though, Young appeared unaffected by it as he remained physically passive on "Impact."
At one point, Sosa went flying to the outside and momentarily wiped out Draper. He then acknowledged Young's nearby presence. In response, Young, who famously dropped Sosa with a piledriver in April, just stared him down and let Sosa return to the ring, unharmed.
While on commentary, Young further claimed that everyone, including Sosa, has to learn things the hard way if they want true success in TNA. That's why Young has taken on the role as the gatekeeper of TNA, with his main goal centering on "cleansing" the locker room of those he considers to be frauds. Next on his alleged hitlist? Ricky Sosa.
Young's words didn't match his actions, or rather lack thereof, tonight. His lack of action also didn't make me, as a viewer, feel more invested in his upcoming Slammiverary match against Sosa.
As Young himself said, this feud between him and Sosa is personal. That's why I hope next week's go-home show shows them cranking up the heat with some revenge-fueled physicality.
Written by Ella Jay
Loved: New Knockouts programs?
It's no secret that more Knockouts have left than joined and/or re-signed with TNA in recent months. In the first half of 2026 alone, the likes of Killer Kelly, Jessie McKay, Cassie Lee, Steph De Lander, Dani Luna, Myla Grace, and Tessa Blanchard have departed the company. Meanwhile, Tasha Steelz and Allie have inked new contracts with the promotion, while Elayna Black came aboard as a fresh figure.
That means that TNA has lost twice as many names as it's retained/gained. That also means that the number of potential storylines within the Knockouts division has naturally lessened. Nevertheless, tonight's broadcast proved that some intriguing ones are still on the table.
In a backstage segment, tensions between Ash By Elegance and Indi Hartwell arose when a shoulder bump led to the latter suggesting that the former watch her match against Elayna Black so she could learn something from her. Ash immediately questioned what she could exactly "learn" from Hartwell. She later appeared at ringside, mocking Hartwell as Black seized control over her in the ring.
When Mara Sade, who was previously seated at the commentary desk, yanked her off the ring apron, Ash knocked her to the floor. Off the distraction, Hartwell rolled up Black with a backslide for the win.
After the bell, Sade saved Hartwell from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Ash and Black. Sade and Black then tried strikes until the former tossed the latter to the outside floor. Whether this series of events may lead to a tag team storyline program or two separate singles feuds has yet to be seen. Regardless, it's a positive step for the Knockouts division that has been struggling to get traction.
Written by Ella Jay