Lio Rush Wins ROH Television Championship During Global Wars Special

In wrestling, it can be hard to stand out, especially against so many talented athletes. Some wrestlers use their presentation and character to work to do so. Lio Rush took a chance a few months ago when he presented an updated version of his "Blackheart" character. Rush utilized "Blackheart" on the indies and has evolved it into his current persona on ROH and AEW programming. This version seems to be inspired by Gollum from "Lord of the Rings" (Rush discussed on X last year about watching the franchise for the first time). He wears black contacts and often has a black liquid spilling from his mouth. He utilizes body and face paint and sometimes carries an umbrella where he professes, "The Rain! The rain...cuts...deep!" Rush frequently talks to "Him" because "HE knows!"

On Thursday, ROH Global Wars aired on Honor Club and MyAEW. The show featured wrestlers from ROH/AEW, CMLL, and STARDOM. There were three title matches with the opening match being for the ROH Men's World TV Championship. AR Fox defended his title against Rush and Action Andretti. Andretti and Rush used to be a tag team called CRU. Andretti cost Rush the title at Supercard of Honor and said afterward that their team was done. Rush landed a Black Thunder Bomb on Andretti to become champion as Fox couldn't get back in the ring in time to break up the pin. Rush was first in ROH from 2015 to 2017 and won the ROH Top Prospect tournament in 2016. This is Rush's first title in ROH or AEW.

LIO RUSH HAS DONE IT!@IamLioRush is now the NEW #ROH World TV Champion! 📺 Watch Global Wars: Cincinnati on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/HK7FWO2C8p — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 19, 2026

Fox won the title at Global Showdown when he defeated Nick Wayne, which was taped on May 9. He held it for 33 days until losing it at the Global Wars taping on June 10. In that span, he successfully defended the title five times.