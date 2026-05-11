Spoiler: ROH Title Changes Hands During Latest Taping

With Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor set for this Friday in Salisbury, Maryland, it would seem logical that any potential ROH title changes would take place on the big show. But AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan had other ideas regarding one ROH Title, instead deciding to make a change this past weekend when ROH taped TV following the "AEW Collision" special "Fairway to Hell" at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Taking to X on Saturday evening, user Xenia posted a spoiler from ROH, which included a photo of AEW/ROH star AR Fox holding the Ring of Honor Television Championship above his head. Subsequent spoiler reports have confirmed that Fox is indeed the new ROH TV Champion, having defeated Nick Wayne to win the championship. It was further noted that Fox had an interaction with Lio Rush after the match, setting up Fox defending the title against Rush at Supercard of Honor.

The victory marks the first time Fox has held a championship in either AEW or ROH since he signed with AEW in late 2022. Though he has held many championships during the course of his distinguished independent wrestling career, this is the first time Fox has held a singles championship on a televised/streamed wrestling promotion, and only the second time he's held a title on a televised wrestling promotion, as he had previously been one third of the Lucha Underground Trios Champions, alongside Swerve Strickland (as Killshot) and Willie Mack.

As for Wayne, the loss ends his ROH TV Title reign at a year and twenty two days following six successful defenses, though Wayne was prevented from defending it more thanks to an injury that kept him out six months. Despite the defeat, Wayne is quickly moving forward, as he will take part in his second consecutive New Japan Pro Wrestling Best of Super Juniors tournament, competing in Block A. The tournament will kick off May 16, one day after Supercard of Honor.