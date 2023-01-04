AR Fox And Swerve Strickland Take Their Feud From Lucha Underground To AEW Dynamite

The first episode of "AEW Dynamite" in 2023 from Seattle, Washington looks to be an eventful one, between the rumored production changes the show is expected to undergo and the six-match card that just so happens to feature three top wrestlers from the area. One of those wrestlers is Swerve Strickland, who will go one-on-one with recent AEW signee AR Fox. To some, this is just another solid match on a jam-packed show, a chance for Strickland to show out in his hometown. But for others, this match is a journey to the past, to a time when Strickland and Fox battled each other under different names, out in Boyle Heights, California.

During its short, but unforgettable four-year run, Lucha Underground proved to be too weird to live and too rare to die. Until, of course, it did die. Outside the ring, LU, as its fans called it, was known for its poor management and questionable long-term deals, which ultimately ended the show prematurely. In the ring, however, the promotion was unlike anything ever seen, combining the in-ring sensibilities of lucha libre, modern indie wrestling, a hint of Wrestling Society X, and a cinematic flair that harkened back to the early lucha libre films of El Santo.

Wrestlers would die, executives would plot to take over LU's universe, Aero Star would travel back in time, and future AEW star Angelico would jump off roofs. Of all the alternative wrestling promotions in the world, Lucha Underground fit the description better than the rest.