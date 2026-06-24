Ric Flair's 16-time World Heavyweight Championship record might have been tied by John Cena in his retirement run, but the number still remains one of the most prestigious accolades in the industry. At a 14-time women's world championship record, Charlotte Flair is well on her way to either tying or breaking record the record held by her father and Cena, but does she believe it's something worth achieving?

"I think it was first a fan thing, but now that I'm so close, it's kind of like: what does that look like?" she expressed during an interview with "Ring The Belle." "It's not something that I dwell on, in terms of storylines, or wanting to, it's just that, you know, I want to one day win the championship again, so that will make the number go up."

While she seems less intent on breaking her father's record today, years ago Charlotte seemed more focused on the record. Coming off of her eight-month hiatus from wrestling after getting married in 2022, she stated that her time away made her realize how close she is to breaking her father's record, and while she doesn't know when or how, she knew it was something she definitely wanted to achieve at the time. Only time will tell whether or not she reaches the milestone right now she's still mainly associated with Alexa Bliss as a tag team, while she's fighting her way to the Queen of the Ring finals.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Ring The Belle," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.