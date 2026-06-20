Bully Ray Enjoyed WWE NXT Match Despite Being 'A Little Surprised' At The Outcome

Since May, the verbal jabs turned physical invasions finally transformed into fisticuffs this past Tuesday on "WWE NXT," where veteran of the sport, Nattie Neidhart, proved her theory that Jaida Parker was a "soft" opponent. Though both women tore each other limb from limb, Bully Ray wallowed in the performance of that match. However, he revealed that he was quite surprised by the finish.

"Nattie won. I'm not shocked, but I'm a little surprised," the WWE Hall of Famer said during his solo session on "Busted Open After Dark." "I thought Jaida had a shot. I thought Jaida had a real shot. Nattie humbled Jaida Parker tonight. Truth be told though, both of those women got over...Those people were on their feet for the finish. Those women brought it from the second Nattie got in the ring."

Visibly upset by what happened in their match, "NXT" released a clip, where the camera crew found and filmed Parker taking her frustrations out by kicking a cage and tossing a chair up against the cage. As for Nattie, the "Low-Key Legend" had quite the response to her victory by saying, "Who's soft now, b****?"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.