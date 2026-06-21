AEW Star Thunder Rosa Wasn't Sure She'd Return To The Ring After Latest Injury

Following her performances at AEW All In 2025 weekend, Thunder Rosa announced that she'd be taking time off the road to rest; she later revealed that she sustained multiple injuries, which required months of rehabilitation.

According to Rosa, her condition was so bad that she feared she wouldn't be able to bounce back from it at one point. "I've been in the business for thirteen years, going on fourteen," Rosa told "Houston Life." "My tenacity has allowed me to continue to be a top wrestler in my company. I just recently came back, well a couple of months, but it took me eight months to recover. It was one of those injuries where I thought I was not going to come back. So, for now, in this phase of my career, in this phase of AEW, for me, is a blessing to be in the ring, because I don't know when this journey's gonna stop. It's like our life is not given. I take every day like it's my last day. It's been such a journey. It's been so amazing."

After overcoming her injuries, Rosa returned to the ring in February 2026 to take on The Triangle of Madness' Julia Hart on "AEW Collision." The following month, she challenged Thekla, Hart's stablemate, for the AEW Women's World Championship on "AEW Dynamite." Thekla emerged victorious, with Rosa then moving on to mark her debut in CMLL, AEW's partner promotion.

Rosa has competed in nine CMLL matches since April. Looking ahead at the cross-promotional Forbidden Door event, she's now recruited CMLL star Olympia to team with her in an AEW Women's Tag Team Championship match there.