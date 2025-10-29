AEW's Thunder Rosa Gives Update On Her Injury Rehab

The AEW Women's Division has more going on with it than ever before this fall, with the first ever all-women's Blood and Guts match expected to take place in two weeks, and a tournament to crown the first ever AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions set to kick off. And so far, it's all happened without long-time AEW star and former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa, who hasn't been seen since the summer as she recovers from injury.

But that could be changing soon. While appearing at a comic-con convention, Rosa was interviewed by "Midnight Movie Trash." She proceeded to give an update on her ongoing rehab, and revealed that, while she didn't give a firm return date, everything was on schedule, and that a return to AEW is on the horizon.

"Right now, I'm just focusing on continuing my rehab for the injuries that I just had a couple of months ago," Rosa said. And I have really good news. Everything is going really well. So, I'm expecting to return to the ring fairly soon."

When last seen, Rosa was competing for the Ring of Honor Women's Championship, unsuccessfully challenging Athena at Supercard of Honor in July. Rosa would make one more appearance, wrestling in the Women's Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In, before disappearing to deal with her injuries. It's the second time Rosa has had to miss any time on the shelf, after missing the latter half of 2022 and all of 2023 recovering from a severe back injury. She was able to work a full-time schedule in 2024 and the first half of 2025 before the latest injury trouble.

