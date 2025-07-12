Athena Continues March To 1000 Days As ROH Women's Champ After Supercard Of Honor Win

If Muhammad Ali could see her, he'd say that the ROH Women's World Champion Athena embraces his greatest quote to date, "To be a great champion you must believe you are the best. If you're not, pretend you are," and for the "Fallen Goddess," she isn't pretending.

Kicking off the festivities held this weekend in Arlington, Texas, the hometown hero, Athena, and former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa put on a clinic in the co-main event of Supercard of Honor on Friday, with the ROH Women's World Title on the line. From UFC style punches, back body slams on the ring post, triangle chokes, and a side surfboard submission, "The Forever Champion" still remains the pinnacle champ for ROH with her journey heading one step closer to the summit of holding the belt for 1,000 days. Even where she stands right now with the title at 945 days, she stands alone and formidable, as she is the only champion to carry the longest-reign of any championship in ROH history.

In the same city where she won the Women's Championship on December 10, 2022, Athena's reign of terror has been met with challengers that would have toppled anyone else holding the coveted prize, but not Athena. Ripping through the best of the best that Tony Khan can throw at her, like a machine, she chews them up, and spits them out, which leaves some within our own WINC wondering if Athena will participate and win today's Women's Casino Gauntlet for a future shot at the AEW Women's Championship, which the current champion "Timeless" Toni Storm (also a history maker in her own right – the only four-time Women's Champion in AEW history) will defend against Mercedes Mone on the same card. Athena and Mone have met once before in the semi-finals of this year's Owen Hart Women's Tournament. Mone may have put a tiny dent in Athena's undeniable winning streak, but it wasn't an easy feat. Hypothetically speaking, should Mone win at All In today, and Athena is part of /wins the Casino Gauntlet, best believe ROH's finest will be gunning to challenge for and aim to become the top champion of both divisions. It'll be up to either Storm or Mone to decide if they can follow the beat and complexity of Athena's tune. Only time will tell in a few hours.