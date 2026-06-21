AEW's FTR Announces Hiatus From Wrestling

It's been four weeks since AEW fans saw FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) in a wrestling ring. As revealed on Instagram, that number is now set to increase even more as FTR takes a hiatus from wrestling altogether.

Harwood broke the news in a lengthy post, stating that both he and Wheeler had grown physically and mentally exhausted after years of consistent time on the road. In Harwood's case, he even battled through a bicep tear, a hip labral tear, an extensive shoulder injury, and three hematomas on his lower back in order to keep up appearances.

"For the first time in 12 years, we've decided to step away and take some time for ourselves & for our families," Harwood wrote. "I'm not sure when we'll be back, what we're going to do, how much longer we have, or if we even need to prove anything at all anymore. However, we will see some of you on August 22nd for @appalachianmountainwrestling as we take on The Good Brothers in Corbin, KY & the following week August 29th for the @revprouk Undisputed British Tag Team Championship as we take on The Young Guns in Wembley Arena."

Wheeler echoed Harwood's sentiments in a recent interview, noting that mentally, he felt the same as he did during he and Harwood's days in "WWE NXT." Physically, however, he felt weary at this point.

Wheeler also suggested that he and Harwood were nearing the end of their careers, with their third run as AEW World Tag Team Champions likely being their last. Nevertheless, FTR are still eager to elevate their fellow wrestlers, hence their pair of indie matches scheduled after their time off.