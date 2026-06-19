Cash Wheeler Doesn't Believe FTR Will Have Another AEW Tag Title Run
FTR's third run as AEW Tag Team Champions came to an end last month when Adam Copeland and Christian Cage made Dax Harwood say "I Quit" at AEW Double or Nothing. According to Cash Wheeler, Harwood's tag partner, that loss might have also marked the end of an entire chapter altogether.
"There's very little we entertain doing [outside of AEW], even signings at this point," Wheeler told "Late Night Grin." "We really wanted to do the Rev Pro [match]. That was one we talked about for a while and we almost did it last year, but this year it just got to the point where we know we're getting close to the end at this point. There's still a couple of things where it feels like it could be really fun and if it benefits RevP Pro or benefits the Young Guns, that is kind of the whole point at this point. We've done enough. I think realistically, without really putting a stamp on it obviously, I would say that was more likely than not our last title run [with AEW] because it's not something we're really going to be aspiring for at this point."
At this point in their in-ring careers, Wheeler feels that he and Harwood are closer to their conclusions, than their beginnings. As such, the pair plan to shift their focus to elevating other wrestlers, both in AEW and elsewhere.
As Wheeler alluded to, this mentality recently led them to accept a booking at Revolution Pro Wrestling. FTR will take on the Young Guns (Luke Jacobs and Ethan Allen) at the RevPro 14 Year Anniversary show in London on August 29, one day before AEW All In. The Young Guns are rising young stars on the UK indie circuit and former RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Champions.
Wheeler Lays Out FTR's Other Goals
Outside of AEW, FTR also aim to compete in the NJPW World Tag League, a round-robin tag team tournament in which the winners earn an IWGP Tag Team Championship match. For Wheeler, winning the tournament isn't necessary as he more so craves the mere experience of it.
"We wanted to do a World Tag League and there were other things schedule-wise that would never actually work out for it," Wheeler said. "I say this now after we had to talk about how we feel physically. I would like to attempt one World Tag League before we call it a day. I don't know if we're going to make it all the way through. I might just tap out in the middle of a match, not even in the submission, just head home. Take a bad bump, roll out, and just be done. Like I gave it my best, everybody. I'm sorry. But I would love to at least try a World Tag League once because that's always been something we've wanted to do and we've accomplished almost everything else."
In 2025, TMDK's Zack Sabre Jr. and Ryohei Oiwa emerged victorious after defeating Gabe Kidd and Yota Tsuji in the finals. TMDK went on to challenge then-IWGP Tag Team Champions Yuto-Ice and Oskar.
The CMLL Tag Team Championships also remain on the minds of FTR, but similar to the NJPW World Tag League, Wheeler is more interested in the sensation of wrestling for them. In this case, Wheeler would specifically want to perform in Arena Mexico, the only "big four" venue FTR has yet to touch. Should FTR reach that feat, Wheeler believes he and Harwood would be the first tag team to wrestle in Arena Mexico, Wembley Stadium, Madison Square Garden, and the Tokyo Dome.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Late Night Grin" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.