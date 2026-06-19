Cash Wheeler Doesn't Believe FTR Will Have Another AEW Tag Title Run

FTR's third run as AEW Tag Team Champions came to an end last month when Adam Copeland and Christian Cage made Dax Harwood say "I Quit" at AEW Double or Nothing. According to Cash Wheeler, Harwood's tag partner, that loss might have also marked the end of an entire chapter altogether.

"There's very little we entertain doing [outside of AEW], even signings at this point," Wheeler told "Late Night Grin." "We really wanted to do the Rev Pro [match]. That was one we talked about for a while and we almost did it last year, but this year it just got to the point where we know we're getting close to the end at this point. There's still a couple of things where it feels like it could be really fun and if it benefits RevP Pro or benefits the Young Guns, that is kind of the whole point at this point. We've done enough. I think realistically, without really putting a stamp on it obviously, I would say that was more likely than not our last title run [with AEW] because it's not something we're really going to be aspiring for at this point."

At this point in their in-ring careers, Wheeler feels that he and Harwood are closer to their conclusions, than their beginnings. As such, the pair plan to shift their focus to elevating other wrestlers, both in AEW and elsewhere.

As Wheeler alluded to, this mentality recently led them to accept a booking at Revolution Pro Wrestling. FTR will take on the Young Guns (Luke Jacobs and Ethan Allen) at the RevPro 14 Year Anniversary show in London on August 29, one day before AEW All In. The Young Guns are rising young stars on the UK indie circuit and former RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Champions.