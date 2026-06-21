Daga Returns To AAA Alongside Faction

As their motto declares: "Dios perdona, los Perros no ("God forgives, the Dogs don't"). And unfortunately for El Grande Americano, he certainly felt that unwelcome greeting from Perros del Mal on AAA on Fox Saturday night.

Made up of "WWE NXT" stars Karmen Petrovic, Bronco Nima, WWE main roster stars Angel Garza, Berto, and returning faction member, Daga, the reformed group interrupted the celebration Americano was hosting weeks after his emotionally sparked victory at Noche de Los Grandes against Chad Gable ("The Original" El Grande Americano). Towards the end of Saturday night's show, Americano came out to thank the fans, while declaring his intentions on becoming a near future challenger of "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio's for his AAA Mega Championship.

Just as the ripple of excitement was spreading, cameras panned over to Petrovic, who was up at the top of the entrance ramp. As she made her way down towards the ring, Americano was surrounded by Daga, Garza, Berto, and Nima. Then, the ambush began. After getting beaten and brutalized, the five-some revealed shirts that said "Perros del Mal." Petrovic got the last shot in with a striking kick to Americano's head. The arena erupted in boos as they saw their hero lie lifeless in the center of the ring.

OH NO 😭 El Grande Americano has been BRUTALLY attacked by Los Perros del Mal!! pic.twitter.com/H5deGig3CG — WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2026

Forming in the early 2000s, Los Perros del Mal was a stable heavily seen across AAA and CMLL. Daga, who acts as the leader of the reformed group, originally joined the faction in 2012. Last night was the first time in three years that Daga was seen on AAA programming, as the former Latin American and World Cruiserweight Champion left the promotion in December of 2023 for Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan.