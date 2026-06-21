Matt Sydal Returns To AEW On Collision

A familiar face is back on All Elite Wrestling television after a two-year absence.

A backstage segment on "AEW Collision" saw Sky Flight huddled up in preparation for Dante Martin's singles match against Mistico. It was during this meeting that Christopher Daniels also announced the return of Matt Sydal, whom he previously called a tag team partner.

"This is good news, not just for us, but for AEW as a whole. One of my friends, one of my favorite tag team partners, is coming back from injury after all this time," Daniels said before pointing to Sydal. "Guys, I want to give a big warm welcome to Matt Sydal. Matt, I just want to tell you we missed you here at AEW. Whatever choice you decide to do, whatever path you want to take here in AEW, I want you to know that Sky Flight has your back."

Sydal immediately embraced Daniels' offer, proclaiming that he'd take this run to heights that fans have never seen before. Still, he acknowledged that the preceding road to recovery wasn't easy.

The former Evan Bourne underwent foot surgery in 2024 after spending 12 years in pain in the aftermath of a motorcycle accident. According to Sydal, doctors broke and re-fused three bones in his foot, then set his toes into the joints with the use of hardware.

Sydal's last AEW match pitted him against Konosuke Takeshita on the May 22, 2024 edition of "AEW Dynamite." He later returned to action for a trio of independent wrestling matches in the second half 2025. The time and place for Sydal's AEW in-ring comeback has yet to be confirmed.