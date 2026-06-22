Layla Muses On Potential WWE Return

Former WWE star Layla has discussed returning to the ring and revealed whether WWE has invited her to get back into the squared circle.

Layla retired from WWE in 2015, bringing an end to a nine-year career with the promotion. She has not wrestled since, and during an appearance on "Insight," said that the chances of her stepping back into the ring are slim, although she did not completely rule it out.

"No, I'm too old [to wrestle]. I'm out of shape. Like, I can't say never because I feel like if there was ever an opportunity like for Michelle [McCool] and I to do something like LayCool or something like that, like of course, [but] not a run. If there was ever that opportunity, I think that would be so wrong of me to not do that. That's the only thing. So, to me, that would be the only thing I think I would come back for. But am I like trying to have a match or anything like that right now? No. No one wants to see it. I don't want to embarrass myself. I don't want to tarnish what I've, you know, had in my past career kind of thing."

Layla said in the interview that WWE wanted her to return to the ring in 2021, but she had to turn down the offer because she was pregnant.

"I got invited to a couple of, I think, stuff. I can't remember exactly which it was, but the last time I think they invited me was in 2021. But I was pregnant. I didn't tell people," she said.

The former WWE Divas Champion, who is a big fan of Chelsea Green, said that she, along with the likes of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, is among the stars she would like to wrestle.