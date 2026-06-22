Backstage Report On AEW's Creative Plans For Toni Storm Prior To Extended Absence

The last time we saw "Timeless" Toni Storm in an AEW ring was when she was blindsided by Ronda Rousey following a victory over Rousey's friend Marina Shafir at Revolution. Days later on "AEW Dynamite," Storm was written off TV after being left bloody in her locker room. The photo planted seeds for a variety of attackers. While it is unknown why Storm is taking an extended leave of absence, it has greatly affected plans for the women's division.

In the latest episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed more plans that were in place for Storm. With Storm out, Mercedes Moné is the biggest draw for the women's division. Meltzer confirms rumors that the original match planned for this year's AEW All In was Storm vs. Thekla. After Storm was out, the plan was changed to Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale. Meltzer admitted he doesn't know what the plan was for Moné at Wembley. "They had to get [Moné] in the tournament because they didn't have much of a tournament without her. It just wouldn't be strong enough."

At Forbidden Door, Moné will face Maya World in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament. The winner will challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In.

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