ROH Star Shawn Dean Explains Important Role He Fulfills In AEW

For many, AEW/Ring of Honor wrestler Shawn Dean is best known for being a member of Shane Taylor Promotions, alongside Infantry tag team partner Carlie Bravo. But Dean's importance to AEW extends far beyond that, as he's also served as AEW's extra talent coordinator for most of the promotion's existence. Appearing on "Kings of the Ring," Dean stressed the importance of that role by pointing out all the people, in both AEW and WWE, that helped get book onto AEW programming via his position.

"People I've helped put on is, like, Willow Nightingale, Daniel Garcia, Lee Moriarty, Skye Blue, The Outrunners, Queen Aminata," Dean said. "On the other side, Je'Von Evans, Madi Wrenkowski, Thea Hail, Kiana James. I'm trying to think of their names...Jackson Drake...there's more names, and I'm sorry if I didn't mention you. But there's been plenty of people that I put on, put in positions that, even if they didn't get signed, they come to AEW and they get mad love."

Dean went in depth about what he looks for when scouting independent talent for extra work, saying wrestlers should be TV ready, know their craft, and have a strong character. Looking for talent like that is something Dean enjoys greatly, and he hopes that even after his own wrestling career is over, he can continue on in a role like this.

"My biggest thing is when I finish this, I want to be able to continue to keep putting people in position to get on it and do this wrestling thing," Dean said. "You know, I didn't know how to do this. I had to do my own research, and had to stumble upon some things, and it all worked out. But I want to be the one that's finding and scouting and looking for the next best thing."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kings of the Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription