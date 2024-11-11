AEW's The Infantry Deliver Veteran's Day Message

Today is Veteran's Day in the United States, a day for the country to remember those who have given their lives to protect and serve. As one would expect, even wrestling companies are celebrating the holiday today. And for AEW, no one is better served to deliver a Veteran's Day message than three veterans on their roster in The Infantry.

On X on Monday afternoon, AEW posted a quick video of the group, consisting of Carlie Bravo, "The Captain" Shawn Dean, and Trish Adora wishing everyone a Happy Veteran's Day. The trio then proceeded to thank each other for their service to the country, then gave a moment for fans at home watching to thank them as well.

As noted, all three members of the Infantry served in three different branches of the United States military prior to their wrestling careers. Bravo served as a member of the United States Marine Corps, Adora served for eight years in the US Army, while Dean was a member of the United States Navy. Bravo and Dean began teaming together in AEW in early 2021, later taking on The Infantry name while teaming together on the indies. Adora would join the group in early 2023.

The Infantry's Veteran's Day message comes as the group is undergoing a bit of a change over the last few weeks. On the Halloween edition of "ROH on HonorClub," Bravo, Dean, and Adora would join Shane Taylor Promotions alongside Taylor and Lee Moriarty, later defeating Angelico and Serpentico in tag team action that same night. Bravo and Dean would make their first AEW appearance as members of STP on last Friday's episode of "Rampage," though they ultimately came up short in three-way action to The Undisputed Kingdom.