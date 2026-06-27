Shawn Dean Recalls Bringing Je'Von Evans To AEW Prior To WWE Career

AEW and Ring of Honor star Shawn Dean has been part of the company's roster since the early days, though it's fair to assert that he's played a supporting role in that time. An area where Dean has more influence is behind the scenes, where he acts as a liaison for bringing in enhancement talent. At one point, that included future WWE star Je'Von Evans, who took part in several "AEW Dark" matches. Appearing on the "Kings of the Ring" podcast, Dean recalled bringing Evans in back when he was known as Jay Malachi.

"Je'Von Evans and Jackson Drake had the best three-minute match I've ever seen in my life," Dean said. "I said, 'Man, I'm bringing both of y'all to TV.'"

Dean had asked the wrestlers to show off everything they could do in three minutes, and Dean recalled the two performers somehow fitting in all their exciting offense while also featuring a story and psychology. Looking back, it reminds Dean of the kind of matches WWE has been attempting with the Speed Championship.

Although Dean recalled bringing Evans in for a ROH taping, it was actually for "Dark." The future WWE star wrestled one match on that show in 2022 and two more the following year, including teaming up with the aforementioned Drake and another independent wrestler for a match against Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh.

"[Evans] dropkicked Satnam Singh – that man is seven-four, seven-five – he dropkicked him ... off just a standing vert, kicked him right in the face," Dean continued. "That's undeniable athleticism. He gets it, psychology-wise. That kid's gonna be a star, and he's already showing that he has the capability to be a star."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kings of the Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.