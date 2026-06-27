AJ Styles Recalls Year-Long WWE World Title Run: 'Exhausting'

For many wrestlers, having the chance to have a year long plus reign as a World Champion is a goal worth striving towards. For AJ Styles however, it proved to be a bit of a hassle. During the latest episode of "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast," Styles revisited his second WWE Championship reign in WWE, which lasted from November 7, 2017 to November 13, 2018. And Styles' first thought wasn't about how cool the experience was, but rather how tiring it was between all the commitments it entailed.

"I can tell you this as I speak from experience; being a champion for a year is exhausting," Styles said. "It is, because I felt like they're saying 'Hey man, we're counting on you to put butts in seats. So you go out there every week to put on unbelievable matches and do the media and everything that goes along with that. And it's exhausting. It can get you.

"So I remember getting beat by Daniel Bryan and going 'Thank God.' I was exhausted. I'm like, the biggest weight was lifted off my shoulders, because I felt like I had the most important job when it came to 'SmackDown.' It was to put on a show every time, and do everything I possibly could. It's a lot. It's a lot."

Fortunately for Styles, it was the last time he would have to experience that pressure during his WWE run. While he would occasionally continue to challenge for World Championships, and won the WWE Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Championships afterward, Styles would never win either the WWE, Universal, or World Heavyweight Championship again before he retired earlier this year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription