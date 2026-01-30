The Evolution Of AJ Styles' Phenomenal 27 Year Career

On January 31, 2026, wrestling fans around the world could very well witness the final match in the career of "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles. The former WWE Champion will go one-on-one with Gunther at the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, where if Styles loses he will be forced to retire, something that many people expected at some point this year but were unsure as to when Styles would hang up his boots.

Styles confirmed in September 2025 that he would be retiring in the coming months, even being unsure as to whether he would still be an active performer by the time WrestleMania 42 rolls around in April. News of his contract potentially expiring in February has been well-documented. His opponent at the most recent Saturday Night's Main Event show, Shinsuke Nakamura, hinted that Styles would be retired by the end of the month, and the man himself has always had one eye on spending more time with his family as the years have passed him by.

Nothing is ever concrete in wrestling, and Styles could very well beat Gunther at the Royal Rumble and continue wrestling well into 2026 and beyond, but all signs point to "The Phenomenal One" having one last dance on January 31, meaning that there is no better time to look back on Styles' 27-year career than now.

Styles has had one of the most decorated and illustrious careers of his generation. He is one of the most important wrestlers of the 21st century, inspiring a who's who of stars across the world to become wrestlers themselves. Just look at any Will Ospreay match in AEW, and you'll see the Styles influence everywhere. Trying to celebrate such an impactful career in a strict set of words will be tricky, but he absolutely deserves it. This is the phenomenal career of AJ Styles.