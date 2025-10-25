AJ Styles Reflects On WWE Rivalry With John Cena

Despite their differing approaches, Styles sees similar attitudes between he and Cena. "I'd rather hurt myself than take it easy," he said. "That's just the way I'm made and I believe John Cena is very similar to that." The two men did anything but take it easy at Crown Jewel, paying tribute to the sport, with Styles donning gear similar to that which he wore during his TNA run, and to their many dance partners along the way. Cena literally wrote a note to be read during Styles' introduction, specifically mentioning both his time in TNA and as the leader of Bullet Club in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. And as the match proceeded, each man pulled off (or a least attempted) moves in tribute to the likes of Sting, Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, Frankie Kazarian, Shawn Michaels, Rusev, The Miz, Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker, and James Storm, capped by an emotional tribute to the late Bray Wyatt that inspired the crowd to bring out the "Fireflies."

It takes a calculated effort to work all of that in perhaps a lot of that was credit to Cena as Styles, ahead of the match, paid respect to his ability to coordinate things on the fly. "John Cena is a genius in that ring," Styles said. "The stuff he comes up with on the spot and he's so quick-witted, it's unbelievable. It's a pleasure to be in the ring with [such a] ring general. He's in control, trust me."

Ultimately, based on his thoughts heading into Crown Jewel, Styles and Cena came away with what they wanted. ""I want people to go 'Oh my gosh! That was unbelievable! We got everything we wanted in that match. This is exactly what we paid for. And in that sense, everybody wins. And that's what I'm hoping to get out of this match. I just want everybody to win."

