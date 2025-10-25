AJ Styles Reflects On WWE Rivalry With John Cena
With their match at Crown Jewel largely looked upon as an instant classic, John Cena and AJ Styles can put a bow on their storied rivalry. Ahead of what appears to have been their final match, Styles appeared on the Crown Jewel preview edition of "Raw Recap," and looked back on the entirety of their history together, which dates all the way back to their first encounter at Money In the Bank 2016.
Discussing their first encounters following Styles' 2016 WWE debut at the Royal Rumble, Styles leaned into the idea of established stars from different promotions who finally came together to make magic under the WWE umbrella. "I feel like a lot of people cared about that match," he said, "because it was two guys who started at [different companies]. It's almost 'AJ Styles was the TNA guy' and 'John Cena was the WWE guy.'" The element of surprise was also a factor in the early-going, not just with Styles' debut, but with almost a measure of unbelievability that these two were actually competing with one another. "The fans made it amazing because they're seeing something they never thought they'd see," Styles said. "Because we spent so much time apart it was special when we came together and had [matches] in WWE."
Styles credits Cena, without hesitation, with elevating his position in WWE, saying, "He definitely made me. There's no question in my mind that he helped make AJ Styles. He put me on a different level. Some of my best matches have been with John. That is also no question." How the two performers with such vastly different styles—no pun intended—can do what they do together is simple, according to "The Phenomenal One." "We bring out the best in each other."
A love letter to wrestling
Despite their differing approaches, Styles sees similar attitudes between he and Cena. "I'd rather hurt myself than take it easy," he said. "That's just the way I'm made and I believe John Cena is very similar to that." The two men did anything but take it easy at Crown Jewel, paying tribute to the sport, with Styles donning gear similar to that which he wore during his TNA run, and to their many dance partners along the way. Cena literally wrote a note to be read during Styles' introduction, specifically mentioning both his time in TNA and as the leader of Bullet Club in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. And as the match proceeded, each man pulled off (or a least attempted) moves in tribute to the likes of Sting, Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, Frankie Kazarian, Shawn Michaels, Rusev, The Miz, Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker, and James Storm, capped by an emotional tribute to the late Bray Wyatt that inspired the crowd to bring out the "Fireflies."
It takes a calculated effort to work all of that in perhaps a lot of that was credit to Cena as Styles, ahead of the match, paid respect to his ability to coordinate things on the fly. "John Cena is a genius in that ring," Styles said. "The stuff he comes up with on the spot and he's so quick-witted, it's unbelievable. It's a pleasure to be in the ring with [such a] ring general. He's in control, trust me."
Ultimately, based on his thoughts heading into Crown Jewel, Styles and Cena came away with what they wanted. ""I want people to go 'Oh my gosh! That was unbelievable! We got everything we wanted in that match. This is exactly what we paid for. And in that sense, everybody wins. And that's what I'm hoping to get out of this match. I just want everybody to win."
