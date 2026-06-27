MJF Says AEW Locker Room Is In Harmony But Sometimes 'S**t Gets Competitive'

It wouldn't be professional wrestling if there weren't tensions in the locker rooms, something AEW knows directly following the issues during the promotion's earlier years. These days, things seem to be rather copasetic in the AEW locker room, something current AEW Men's World Champion MJF concurs with. However, while pointing that out during an appearance on "Shut Up and Wrestle," MJF revealed there did exist a competitive streak between every working in AEW.

"What I will say is this; this is the most harmonious my locker room's ever been," MJF said. "But at the end of the day, this s**t gets competitive bro, it just does. Some people handle it better than others, that's for damn sure. But do I think it's anywhere near as nasty as it used to be? Thank god, not even close. There's no one on my roster that I don't respect, unless they give me a reason not to, you know what I mean?"

Despite that, MJF did admit there was a part of him that wished he had been part of the older eras of wrestling, adamant that he could've been put into any "bygone era" and had the same success he's had in wrestling today. Even still, he remains grateful that some of the old ways had been done away with, though MJF pointed out that some elements still did remain.

"I am so thankful that the level of chicanery of top guys trying to f*****g murder each other has really been flattened," MJF said. "Do I think it's ever going to fully go away? No. Some people are f*****g unwell...they just constantly want more. But it's better."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Shut Up and Wrestle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription