Marko Stunt Says Former WWE Free Agents Changed Dynamic In 'Special' AEW Locker Room

It's been some time now since Marko Stunt was last seen in AEW, having departed the promotion back in 2022, though he returned briefly in 2024 to challenge old Jurassic Express stablemate Jack Perry for the TNT Championship. But despite retiring from wrestling due to injury, Stunt found himself in the news again recently, revealing he had become a cars salesman, airing commercials that played off his past life in wrestling.

As such, Stunt has been making the wrestling media rounds, including taking part in a recent interview with "Busted Open Radio." A big topic was the dynamic of the AEW locker room, with Stunt agreeing with Dave LaGreca's assertion that the comradery was special for the first few years after AEW's launch.

"When AEW first started, I mean, everybody...99% of the locker room were buddies," Stunt said. "I mean, we were all hanging out after the shows, we were all hanging out backstage...there was no discourse in the beginning at all, that I can remember. I mean, you had your little bouts that are normal in life, but I mean...just the atmosphere was so cool to be a part of. Even Tony was just, he was great man.

"He treated me amazingly...we did that first pandemic taping at the Nightmare Factory, and my grandma had actually just passed away, like the day before I went out there. And Tony helped me out with a bunch of stuff while I was there. I won't go into too much detail or anything, but he was very caring, took care of me. He got me in and out, so I could go back and be with my family for the funeral and everything."