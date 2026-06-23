Former WWE Star Goldberg Discusses Complicated Relationship With Triple H

Shortly after his debut match in WWE against The Rock in 2003, Goldberg entered a feud with the World Heavyweight Champion at the time, Triple H, but the animosity between the men went beyond the ring.

Speaking with "Going Ringside," Goldberg revealed that he and Triple H despised each other well before he signed with WWE, but admitted that he respects "The Game" today.

"Oh, it was different at the time because he and I couldn't stand each other. And we were both represented by the same agent and we had a confrontation prior to me going to the WWE and then oh, by the way, he was married to Vince McMahon's daughter. So, I mean, it was kind of like me walking into an unwinnable situation. But I think business prevailed and truthfully at the end of the day he's a good guy."

After Goldberg failed to dethrone Triple H in the World Heavyweight Championship Elimination Chamber match at SummerSlam, he defeated "The King Of Kings" at Unforgiven for the gold to capture his first-ever title in WWE. Unfortunately for Goldberg, his title reign would only last 84 days before Triple H regained the World Heavyweight Championship in a triple threat match at Armageddon, which possibly fueled his distain for "The Cerebral Assassin." In addition, it would be 14 years before Goldberg held a WWE title again when he defeated Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at Fastlane in 2017.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Going Ringside" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.