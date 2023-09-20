The Most Surprising Losses Of Triple H's Career

Pre-Curtain Call, Helmsley was well on his way to becoming a big-time heel in the WWF and giving him the responsibility of working with a returning Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania tells you enough about the favor he was in at the time. Having been away for four years, Warrior's return was a big deal with a ton of fanfare. So a loss here for Helmsley wasn't as surprising from a result perspective as it was the manner in which it went down.

Helmsley enters with a debuting Sable as McMahon, on commentary, quickly begins to tee up the scenario at hand. What kind of shape is Warrior in? Can Helmsley execute the Pedigree on a man of his stature? Warrior's physical appearance was never to be questioned, but from a stamina perspective what was about to happen was probably the best he could do at this point. Following the trademark Warrior entrance to hype the crowd, Helmsley attacks before the bell, shockingly hitting a Pedigree on Warrior, not yet out of his entrance jacket, but the budding trademark finisher is completely no-sold. From there, it's a Warrior match on fast forward. Warrior delivers one punch, three straight clotheslines, a shoulder tackle, the gorilla press, the splash, and we get a 1-2-3. The match was 1:39 from bell to bell.

"I'm not too sure that Hunter Hearst Helmsley knew what hit him," McMahon would utter. In the moment, the loss seemed like a momentum killer, but Helmsley got back on track with a win over Duke "The Dumpster" Droese on "Raw" and knocked off Marc Mero (who had acquired the services of Sable) at In Your House 7 just a few weeks before a public goodbye to Diesel and Razor Ramon would take care of that whole derailing thing after all.