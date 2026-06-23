Trick Williams Reveals That He And Fellow WWE Star Lash Legend Got Married Last Week

WWE Superstars Trick Williams and Lash Legend are married! During the "SmackDown" taping in London's O2 Arena, Williams shared the big news with fans. UK wrestling writer, Alex McCarthy is in attendance and posted a video of Williams posing for fans on the ropes. He captioned the video with "Trick Williams tells the crowd he missed SmackDown last week because he married Lash Legend in Jamaica".

Trick Williams tells the crowd he missed SmackDown last week because he married Lash Legend in Jamaica ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H9XHVuPTts — Alex McCarthy (@AlexMcCarthy88) June 23, 2026

People Magazine also posted exclusive pictures of the nuptials on their social media. The couple wed on June 20. The groom was in an all white suit and Lemon Pepper Steppers. The bride wore three custom dresses on the big day. In an article about the destination wedding, it was revealed that Williams and Legend's wedding was officiated by Williams' oldest brother, Andre. Williams' friend and onscreen associate, Lil Yachty was in attendance along with Legend's Irresistible Forces tag team partner, Nia Jax. WWE Superstars Oba Femi and Julius Creed were also in attendance.

Legend and Williams revealed their engagement over Thanksgiving weekend in 2025. They posted a video on Instagram from Thanksgiving dinner that included their families. There were clips of them dancing, along with Williams proposing to Legend.

Williams will defend the Men's U.S. Championship against Ricky Saints at Night of Champions. Legend most recently held the WWE Women's Tag Championship with Jax.