Bully Ray Says Lyra Valkyria's WWE Raw Heel Turn Could Lead To 'Austin 3:16 Moment'

Lyra Valkyria shocked WWE fans on "WWE Raw," when following her Women's Tag Team Championship loss alongside Bayley, where Valkyria took the pin, Valkyria snapped and turned heel on her now former friend. It's the first time she has been a heel in WWE, and on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray said that she has the chance to make it a career moment.

"Lyra's next opportunity to speak could be her 'Austin 3:16' moment," he said.

Bully Ray said that since Valkyria has debuted on the main roster, things have been stop-and-go for her. Next week, he said creative needs to write something for her that follows up on the viciousness, akin to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's infamous promo at King of the Ring 1996.

"We need to hear the 'why' she decided to do it, but I don't want to hear Lyra cut a promo like her memorizing words off a piece of paper," he said. "I want her to immerse herself into this character... I need to hear the disdain in your voice. I need to hear the hatred for Bayley. Every word that comes out of your mouth should make me want to boo louder."

Bully Ray said that if he was Valkyria, assuming she gets a promo handed to her next week, he'd go right to Paul Heyman and ask for help.

"'Could you please explain to me in detail, even if you have to do the promo for me, to show me how I should be speaking?'" he said. "'The tone in my voice. The volume in my voice. The inflection in my voice. Show me how I need to deliver that promo.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.