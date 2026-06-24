The Culling Culls Shawn Spears From Ranks On WWE NXT

The Culling herd has been thinned after the forceful removal of Shawn Spears on Tuesday's "WWE NXT."

With a future WWE Women's Speed Championship match on the line, Izzi Dame faced Birthright's Arianna Grace and appeared moments away from victory. Before she could capitalize with her finisher, though, an insistent high five from her Culling stablemate Shawn Spears distracted her just enough that Grace rolled her up for a three count. Grace's win means she'll move to challenge Wren Sinclair for the Women's Speed Title at the "NXT" Great American Bash. Meanwhile, a seething, championshipless Dame remained at ringside to watch her male cohorts also fall short on "NXT," in their case a tag team match against Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux.

The final moments of this tag bout saw Spears deny Niko Vance's offer to tag in. As a result, Legacy nailed Spears with a Pele Kick and tossed Vance through the ropes. Dux followed with a moonsault to the outside, rendering Vance unable to assist Spears in the ring. Legacy continued his offense with Sliced Bread and a 450 Splash that landed on Spears. Much to Dame's annoyance, Dux then finished off Spears with a Shooting Star Press.

In the aftermath, Vance helped Spears to his feet, only to immediately knock him back down with a clothesline. To further the damage, Vance chokeslammed the wrestling veteran through the announce desk as Dame looked on with her arms crossed and eyes rolling, signaling Spears' expulsion from The Culling. This marks the group's second cull, having previously turned on Tatum Paxley in November.