Matt Hardy Explains Tessa Blanchard's TNA Departure

Matt Hardy has detailed the possible reason for former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard's exit from TNA.

Blanchard was reportedly asked by TNA to choose between the promotion and CMLL, which appears to be the reason for her departure, which Hardy discussed on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. He added that TNA is in a good place financially and asserted that Blanchard did not leave the promotion because she was unhappy wrestling there.

"It looked like she was kind of given an ultimatum, to a degree, to choose between being at CMLL or at TNA. And she lives in Mexico now. She has family in Mexico. So, I think she works there more than she does at TNA I don't think she wanted to leave TNA. I don't think that was her decision, like, 'I have to get away from this place,'" he explained. "And so many people out there just keep going on and on about, you know, 'Oh my god, TNA, these people are leaving. Are they going bankrupt?' They're actually going the opposite direction. They're actually saving money. The reason a lot of these people want to leave is because they're being offered per-night deals."

Hardy explained that TNA President Carlos Silva doesn't subscribe to the wrestling mentality of holding on to unhappy talent, which he believes is something Vince McMahon, TKO, or Tony Khan would do. Hardy believes Silva allows wrestlers who aren't pleased with their position in TNA to leave.

"Carlos, on the other hand, if you go to him and you're not happy with what you're being paid or what your schedule is or what your deal is, and you want to leave [he'd let you go]. I think Carlos is also very cognizant of whether it's someone who is selling tickets, having people buy pay-per-views or events, or doing numbers, because he would probably be a little more negotiable with some of those people," Hardy added.

He allayed the fears of TNA fans by confidently stating that the promotion will not be bought by WWE, which many believed could be the reason behind the recent departures.