Claudio Castagnoli Thinks AEW Will Be Able To Make A 'Permanent Climb' In Popularity

Claudio Castagnoli is optimistic about AEW's growth and thinks that the promotion will only climb upwards in the future.

AEW seems to have enjoyed a surge in growth over the last year, with CEO Tony Khan recently claiming that the promotion's revenue is the highest in its history. Castagnoli, in an interview with "107.7 The Bone," said that this growth can be attributed to a number of factors.

"AEW has been on a huge upswing, and I am confident that we can actually hold the momentum and just make it a permanent climb. I feel AEW is just playing to our strengths, and there's a lot of patience in what we do. There are things that take a while to develop, but while something develops, something else is hot or paying off," Castagnoli explained.

He also stated that their success is also down to the variety of characters featured in the promotion, while he also asserted that AEW's pay-per-views are on a different level, something he noticed even before joining the promotion.

"There's such a variety of different styles and characters, or whatever you want in AEW, that there's always something that you can find that corresponds with whatever your preference in wrestling or in life is. And as you see, there are certain characters that may not be on TV every week, but you get so excited when they're back. And AEW wouldn't be the same without them. I feel like that's what makes it special," said the former WWE star. "I feel since I started in AEW, and before, AEW pay-per-views just hit on a different level. You have to step up your game, and you have to be at your best, and everybody's doing that."

The Death Riders member also attributed AEW's growth to the competition among wrestlers to prove how good they are to one another, which he believes drives them to improve while making the product more enjoyable for fans to watch.