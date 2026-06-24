WWE's Paul Heyman On How Much Longer He Wants To Work In The Industry: 'Forever'

Most of his contemporaries from when he started have long since retired, but Paul Heyman is still going strong, and he has discussed whether he has thought about calling it a day.

Heyman, who has been involved in pro wrestling for four decades, has been a key component of WWE over the last two decades, first as a manager and then as a backstage executive. He currently straddles both roles in WWE, and in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Heyman explained why he may never retire.

"Forever," Heyman replied with a grin when asked how much longer his career could last. "I love this. I enjoy this. I love the writing that I get to do in the long-term meetings when I'm pitching stuff for Saudi Mania, the Mania after Saudi, etc. I love working with talent. I love the directing. I get as much out of it from them [the wrestlers] as they get out of it from me. I love performing. I still love it. It's still a high. It's still a challenge. It's still a joy. And I don't want to stop doing that. And I love the ever-changing industry and trying to do things that are evergreen instead of just for the moment and a moment in time. So I get to pursue these dreams, and I get to work with people that I admire and that I respect and that I like."

Heyman reflected on his life and said he is grateful for and blessed by everything he has, with the health of his children and his love for wrestling being the things he values most.

"Tell me someone who has a life as blessed as mine," he asked. "I have the greatest life in the world. I get to do something that I absolutely am passionate about, that I love doing with people that I love doing it with."

The former ECW executive had previously stated that he was just getting started in the business and claimed he still had an astonishing forty years left in the industry.