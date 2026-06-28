Eric Bischoff Says CM Punk & Bruce Prichard Deserve Raises For Bringing In WWE Star

Sometimes it can take years before a new star to get over with the WWE Universe, but that hasn't been the case for Danhausen, who has become one of the most popular characters in wrestling today. Danhausen was signed to AEW until the beginning of the year, and one of the company's former stars, CM Punk, was instrumental in getting him to jump ship, with WWE producer Bruce Prichard also being rumored to have helped with the process. Since then, many in the industry have applauded Danhausen for his recent work, including former WCW executive Eric Bischoff, who shared his thoughts on his rise to superstardom while praising Punk and Prichard on "83 Weeks."

"I am so happy for that young man. I'm proud of him and I don't even know him. I could not be happier. And I think it's great. Talk about things that are good for the business to see the kind of success this young man has had. I just love it. And look, I think the next 10 years of his life are going to be just an amazing journey because we're not going to quit talking about this a year from now. I think Danhausen is going to become a brand fixture in WWE for the next 10 years," he explained. "CM Punk and Bruce deserve a freaking raise. They're both making a s**t ton of money. Don't care. They both still deserve a raise."

When Danhausen appeared at the Elimination Chamber in February, there was plenty of scepticism about his future in WWE, with many being disappointed by his debut, which ultimately led him to initially struggle to connect with the audience. However, in just four months, he's become one of the company's top-sellers in merchandise and a recognizable figure among casual viewers, especially when the New York Knicks won the NBA Championship after he uncursed them.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.