Backstage Report On Mick Foley's AEW Schedule, Forbidden Door Status

Mick Foley is the latest addition to the AEW broadcast team, with the WWE Hall of Famer making his first on-screen appearance during the Zero Hour portion of AEW Double or Nothing 2026 in a promo section with MJF and Darby Allin. However, Foley has not appeared in AEW since that night in New York, and he reportedly won't be at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this Sunday either.

The reason for this was explained by Dave Meltzer on a recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," where Meltzer revealed that a scheduling conflict is the reason Foley won't be at this weekend's pay-per-view.

"He booked himself like crazy before he got the AEW gig, and this date unfortunately he had a booking in Seaford, New Hampshire, and he did try and get out of it but he wasn't able to do it. So he won't be in San Jose–he may not be, if there's an October pay-per-view, he may not be there because he's got some overseas trips in October, but the plan is for him to be in Montreal, although he does have a date listed in Raleigh that night so I don't know. But I got the impression he'd be in Montreal, definitely London, and he's trying to book himself to keep Wednesdays free going forward, and all the pay-per-views."

Meltzer noted that he doesn't expect Foley to be at every episode of "AEW Dynamite" going forward, despite Foley trying to keep Wednesday nights free for him to appear. With that said, he does expect to see Foley in AEW more often after Forbidden Door as the road to AEW All In London 2026 begins at the start of July.

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.