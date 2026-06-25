Report: New Women's Championship Potentially Coming To TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling has undergone quite a few changes recently, and another appears to be in the works, with reports suggesting that a new title will be announced soon.

"Fightful Select" has reported that the promotion is planning to introduce a new title, which will be a women's mid-card championship. The outlet added that it has no further information regarding when the title will be revealed or what it will be called, but the reveal could happen soon. The report also stated that TNA could hold a women's tournament soon, which is reportedly set to take place in July.

TNA doesn't have a pay-per-view lined up for July, with the next major event being this weekend's Slammiversary show, followed by the Lockdown pay-per-view in August. The promotion has a few tapings scheduled for July, first at the Broadview Center in Albany, New York, followed by tapings at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

TNA has some big plans for Slammiversary on June 28, with recent reports claiming that the promotion is bringing in a TNA Hall of Famer for a segment on the show, although the report did not provide details on what it's going to be about. TNA currently has just one women's singles title, which is the TNA Knockouts World Championship, held by Lei Ying Lee.